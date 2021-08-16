Chipita – Countdown to complete humongous 2 billion euro acquisition

The process proceeds with dissolution and transfer of its assets to two new companies, ie without liquidation
Chipita – Countdown to complete humongous 2 billion euro acquisition | tovima.gr

Conversely, time is running out for the formal completion of the agreement concerning the humongous 2 billion euro acquisition of the Chipita company by the multinational Mondelez, after the valuation report of PwC and the relevant decisions of the company’s board at the end of June 2021.

The Board of Directors of the company decided to split and dissolve Chipita and to establish two new companies, Chipita Foods and Chipita Global, as well as the transfer of all assets and liabilities to the two new companies through universal succession. The value of the assets and liabilities that will be transferred to Chipita Foods will form a share capital of 85.397 million euros.

Τρούμαν Καπότε – Το πρώτο έργο μυθοπλασίας σε νέα έκδοση

Respectively, the value of the assets and liabilities that will be transferred to Chipita Global will form its share capital to 1.057 billion euros. Chipita Global acquires all of Chipita ‘s real estate assets, trademark rights, territorial rights of countries outside SE Asia and any equipment specification information.

Chipita Foods acquires 8,000 registered shares of Chipita Foods in Black Cherry, all of Chipita shares in Chipita Holdings, as well as all rights and obligations associated with the joint venture agreement between Chipita and Britannia Industries Limited ( in India) together with the technology license and technology services agreement between Chipita, Britchip Foods Limited and Britannia Industries Limited, all assets and liabilities related to the Chipita Research and Development Laboratory supporting the Joint Undertaking in India.

The process proceeds with dissolution and transfer of its assets to two new companies, ie without liquidation. Chipita’s net worth is estimated at € 1,143,157,771, following adjustments made by PwC to the carrying amounts of its assets and liabilities.

Η Μαρίνα Αμπράμοβιτς συναντά την Μαρία Κάλλας στο ΒΗΜΑgazino
Ακολουθήστε στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, από
Δείτε επίσης
  • Αφγανιστάν – Η ήττα των ΗΠΑ, η επιστροφή των Ταλιμπάν και οι υπολογισμοί Ρωσίας και Κίνας
  • Κοροναϊός: Ανοσοκατασταλτικό φάρμακο αξιολογείται από τον EMA για τους σοβαρά ασθενείς
  • Κομισιόν – Νέα δάνεια ύψους τουλάχιστον 13 δισ. ευρώ σε μικρές και μεσαίες επιχειρήσεις
  • Αφγανιστάν – Aνησυχίες ότι το χάος θα εξαπλωθεί – Τι φοβάται η Ευρώπη
  • Κοροναϊός – 2.218 κρούσματα, 13 θάνατοι και 250 διασωληνωμένοι
  • Σεισμός στο Ηράκλειο
    • International
    ΒΗΜΑτοδότης
    Σίβυλλα
    • «Take me back to Mykonos» Συνήθως τον Αύγουστο οι μεγαλοεπιχειρηματίες, εφοπλιστές και jet setters αναχωρούσαν για το Ιόνιο, εκεί όπου οι άνεμοι δεν είναι... ΣΙΒΥΛΛΑ |
    Helios Kiosk