Chipita – Countdown to complete humongous 2 billion euro acquisition

Conversely, time is running out for the formal completion of the agreement concerning the humongous 2 billion euro acquisition of the Chipita company by the multinational Mondelez, after the valuation report of PwC and the relevant decisions of the company’s board at the end of June 2021.

The Board of Directors of the company decided to split and dissolve Chipita and to establish two new companies, Chipita Foods and Chipita Global, as well as the transfer of all assets and liabilities to the two new companies through universal succession. The value of the assets and liabilities that will be transferred to Chipita Foods will form a share capital of 85.397 million euros.

Respectively, the value of the assets and liabilities that will be transferred to Chipita Global will form its share capital to 1.057 billion euros. Chipita Global acquires all of Chipita ‘s real estate assets, trademark rights, territorial rights of countries outside SE Asia and any equipment specification information.

Chipita Foods acquires 8,000 registered shares of Chipita Foods in Black Cherry, all of Chipita shares in Chipita Holdings, as well as all rights and obligations associated with the joint venture agreement between Chipita and Britannia Industries Limited ( in India) together with the technology license and technology services agreement between Chipita, Britchip Foods Limited and Britannia Industries Limited, all assets and liabilities related to the Chipita Research and Development Laboratory supporting the Joint Undertaking in India.

The process proceeds with dissolution and transfer of its assets to two new companies, ie without liquidation. Chipita’s net worth is estimated at € 1,143,157,771, following adjustments made by PwC to the carrying amounts of its assets and liabilities.