Evia – Cry of agony from the hoteliers

The crisis that the tourism industry is already experiencing in Evia, just a few days after the suppression of the catastrophic fire in the area, is enormous.

This is as the cancellations are avalanching, with an Open channel report stating that 9 out of 10 bookings (!) have been canceled for this and next week.

As the president of Edipsos hoteliers, Theodoros Roumeliotis, points out, the despair experienced by the professionals in the industry is enormous. At the same time, he appealed to the citizens to return to Evia and take their holidays normally, as the area is safe.

Entrepreneurs ask for our support

Meanwhile, a campaign to support businesses and people in Evia affected by the devastating fire has been launched by local businessmen with the hashtag “#Support_Tourism_VoriaEvia”. They themselves invite people to visit the place and not to leave it.

“On our pages you can see and choose between hotels, studios and rooms to let to start your vacation. We suggest that you get acquainted with the enchanting Pefki, Edipsos with its thermal waters and the Spa, Agiokampos, Neos Pyrgos, Vasilika, Gialtra, the beautiful Ilia, Rovies and our picturesque Limni,” they report.

«Visit the monasteries in North Evia, see the sights and the routes, discover among 40+ beaches the best and enjoy through a rich list of hotels, rooms to let and studios you can find accommodation on offer and at very good prices through packages holidays.

“Evia has been and will always be an attractive and affordable holiday destination ideal for young people and families… in the crystal clear seas” they say.