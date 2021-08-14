Capital Gas receives newly built LNG Carrier “Attalos”

The company has a fleet of nine modern LNG Carriers of which four in operation and five under construction
Capital Gas Ship Management Corp. took successful delivery on 13 August of the newly built LNG Carrier ‘Attalos’, from Hyundai Heavy Industries, S.Korea. With cargo capacity of 174,000 m3, the vessel is highly efficient, propelled with XDF engines and equipped with the latest available technologies, including an air lubrication system and increased filling limits (excess 99%). It is the fourth of nine vessels to be delivered between 2020-2023. The vessel has been chartered to BP for a period up to 13 years.

About Capital Gas Ship Management Corp.

Capital Gas Ship Management Corp. (“Capital Gas”) is a ship management service provider, currently managing a fleet of 9 modern LNG Carriers – 5 under construction and 4 trading –  with a total carrying capacity of approximately 1.6 million cubic meters.

