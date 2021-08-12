Costas Mantonanakis, one of the important ancestors of Greek tourism, passed away

Costas Mantonanakis, one of the most important ancestors of Greek Tourism, passed away yesterday at the age of 95.

Starting from a small commercial store in Heraklion, Costas Mantonanakis went on to create Kernos Beach. but it was the iconic Elounda Beach that in the early ‘70s brought a new air to Greek tourism, attracting for the first time to the country world-renowned personalities – from heads of state and politicians, to well-known actors and athletes. The company Helios Hotels and Resorts, which he created, now has in its portfolio some of the most emblematic hotels in the country, such as Grand Resort Lagonissi, Elounda Beach, Elounda Bay Palace and Nafplia Palace Hotels and Villas.

K. Mantonanakis was the father of Pantelis and Anna Mantonanakis, who are now at the helm of Helios Hotels and Resorts.