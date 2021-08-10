Santorini Interconnection – Hellenic Cables contractor of the cable section

The Independent Power Transmission Operator announced the successful completion of the tender for the cable section of the Santorini-Naxos electrical interconnection. The temporary contractor for the project with an initial budget of 100 million euros was Hellenic Cables, which bid at a price of 79.5 million euros. The electronic auction took place on August 9, 2021 with the participation of Hellenic Cables and Prysmian Powerlink. The contractor will be finalized in the coming days, as provided by legal procedures.

The integration of Santorini in the High Voltage System, through Naxos, is part of the Fourth Phase of the electrical interconnection of the Cyclades with a horizon of completion in 2024. This is a vital project for the secure electricity supply of Santorini and Thirasia, especially during the summer months. The submarine section of the Santorini-Naxos interconnection will have a total length of 82.5 km and will be immersed at a maximum depth of 400 meters.

The President & CEO of IPTO, Mr. Manos Manousakis, stated in this regard: “In the midst of emergency conditions, the Administrator successfully completed an important tender process for the energy shielding of the southwestern Cyclades. Santorini will join the family of interconnected islands ensuring reliable, cheap and green electricity. The polluting local power plant will be shut down, helping to reduce CO2 emissions associated with electricity generation in our country. “Today, more than ever, we realize the importance of infrastructure projects that improve the country’s environmental footprint in the midst of a climate crisis.”