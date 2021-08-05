Hospitals on alert as wildfires rage in Attica

Two volunteer firefighters have been intubated in the ICU of Athens’ KAT hospital as Attica wildfires continue to rage.

The two firefighters have been hospitalised with pulmonary complications from burns.

A total of five burn victims have been admitted to hospital. It was deemed necessary for the two firefighters to be intubated.

Injured firefighter

One firefighter who was injured while battling the fire in Kryoneri was taken to the 251 General Air Force hospital.

State of alert at hospitals

Earlier, due to an increase in calls to the EKAV Ambulance Service concerning pulmonary problems, Health Minister Vasilis KIkilias ordered the Sismanoglio Hospital to have an emergency shift.

For burn victims, there was an order to activate an emergency shift at the Plastic Surgery-Burn Clinic at Athens’ KAT Hospital.

In the fire-stricken areas there were two EKAV emergency operation vehicles, one mobile medical unit, and five ambulances.

In Attica, emergency shifts have been ordered at four hospitals – Ippokration, Red Cross, Thtriasion, and Asklipeion.