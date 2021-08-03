Inferno rages in Varypombi, residents in Thrakomakedones evacuated

On orders of the Fire Department, the area of Thrakomakedones is being evacuated according to Aharnes Mayor Spiros Vrettos, who issued a plea for more aerial forces to contain the fire.
A large inferno has engulfed Varypombi, Attica as the fire that has been raging since midday has burned down houses has reached the square of the settlement.

ERT state television has reported that there are entrapped people in scattered parts of the area and that there is an operation underway to save a woman, according to police forces that rushed to the area.

According to SKAI television, an elderly couple is entrapped in the settlement of Adames and police forces have been sent to remove them. The report was confirmed by MEGA television.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited the Unified Coordinating Operations Centre in Halandri in order to be briefed and monitor the situation.

Thrakomakedones being evacuated

On orders of the Fire Department, the area of Thrakomakedones is being evacuated according to Aharnes Mayor Spiros Vrettos, who issued a plea for more aerial forces to contain the fire.

There are 350 fire fighters on the ground and a Russian “monster” Beriaev aeroplane is also operating to suppress the fire.

New message from 112 Civil Protection emergency line

A new message has been sent to residents of the fire-stricken areas of Varypombi and Thrakomakedones from the 112 Civil Protection hotline to evacuate the area.

The Olympics Village in Thrakomakedones has reportedly been evacuated as there is a great danger for homes in the area.

