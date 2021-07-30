Rapid spike in COVID-19 hospital admissions, intubations spurs concerns

The National Public Health announced today that there have been 2,845 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, of which eight were detected at points of entry into the country.

The mean age of newly confirmed cases is 41 years old.

Death toll a breath away from 13,000

There were 12 deaths in the last 24 hours, compared to nine the previous day, while of the patients who died 78 years old is the mean age.

As of today 12,948 people have died of SARS-CoV-2 since the beginning of the epidemic

Rise in hospital admissions, intubations

After a long while the number of hospital admissions of COVID-19 patients reached 207 (a 19.5 percent rise in one day) while intubations are also on the rise.

There was an average of 176 hospital admissions in the last week.

Of the 165 intubated patients, the median age is 65 years old, and 83 percent are over 70 years old and/or had a prior, underlying medical condition.

The health ministry does not release analytical data on these underlying conditions or on whether there is a causative link between the prior condition and a patient’s death.