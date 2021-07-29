Leipsoi: High occupancy this summer

Leipsoi made a dynamic “entrance” this summer, with the estimated data of the tourist traffic exceeding in some cases even the numbers of 2019.

According to the Municipality of Leipsoi and professionals of the island, June “closed” with an average occupancy of 50%, while during the three days of the Holy Spirit holiday the Greeks showed their preference giving the island an occupancy of over 80%, overturning all previous for the mythical island of Calypso.

At this time the occupancy for July and August reaches 100%.

In fact, the intense interest is expected to be maintained until mid-September, achieving an extension of the tourist season.

“The type of vacation that Leipsoi represents is in full harmony with the spirit of time with families, couples and groups looking for personalized services without overcrowding. Greeks, Italians, and French choose Leipsoi this year for its green-blue waters, traditional cuisine and their authentic secrets.”

In this spirit, the call of the Municipality focuses on the feast of Panagia tou Charou on August 23, one of the most characteristic religious traditions of the Dodecanese and Greece, against the backdrop of the enchanting landscape and the picturesque village of the island.