Islands of Ios, Mykonos on verge of COVID-19 lockdown, concerns about six more islands

Deputy Minister for Civil Protection Nikos Hardalias announced today that two of the most popular tourist destinations in Greece, Mykonos and Ios, are just a step away from a mini-lockdown due to the spike in COVID-19 cases on these islands at a moment that the highly transmissible Delta variant is on its way to totally prevailing.

The measures will be similar to those implemented in Mykonos two weeks ago as the National Committee on COVID-19 has determined that there is heightened danger and that intensive monitoring is required.

Hardalias called upon local authorities and tourists to very carefully abide by public health guidelines, especially in crowded areas.

He noted that the COVID-19 Committee had already implemented increased monitoring on those particular islands

The government had implemented a partial lockdown on Mykonos from 17-26 July. These were a 1am curfew that ended at 6am and the complete banning of the playing of music at restaurant, bars, and cafes.

Concerns about epidemiological profile of six more islands

Meanwhile, Hardalias expressed concern about the evolving epidemiological profile over the last 10 days on the islands of Zakynthos, Tinos, Lefkada, Santorini, Paros, and Rodos.