PM Mitsotakis: Mental health is of vital importance

“It is my duty to be here today because this event will lead to important conclusions from which all countries will benefit ahead of a very serious pre-existing threat which emerged during the period of the pandemic” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said addressing on Wednesday evening the international summit “Actions required to address the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on mental health and service delivery systems” co-organised by the Health Ministry and the World Health Organisation and is held at the coastal Attica suburb of Kavouri.

Mitsotakis said that “we are talking about a main ingredient of health which demands actions now” adding that during the pandemic the physical pain is often accompanied by mental pain which is expressed in many different ways.

Undoubtedly, Mitsotakis said, the mental health is of vital importance and should become a priority for all the governments.