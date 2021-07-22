ELSTAT: Debt increase to 344.1 billion euros in the first quarter

Τhe first quarter of the year closed with a primary deficit that reaches, according to the measurement of ELSTAT, 5.9 billion euros, while at the same time the public debt increased.

Revenues for the budget reached 16.2 billion euros while expenditures amounted to 23.3 billion euros.



Debt has skyrocketed to 344.1 billion euros, up from 341 billion at the end of last year and 329.6 billion euros in the first quarter of 2020, when the country was entering a pandemic storm.