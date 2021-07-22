Another 7,473 food service companies in the restart action

The number of members for the Action “Subsidy for Working Capital to Food Service Companies for the Supply of Raw Materials – RESUMPTION OF FOOD SERVICE” is constantly increasing, as a few days after the inclusion of 1,014 companies (15/07) in the Action, today saw the inclusion of another 7,473 applications for a total public expenditure of 68.8 million euros.

Now the total number of integrated transactions has reached 9340 with a total public expenditure of 94.7 million euros, while the evaluation process continues for the other companies.

At the same time, the disbursements of the grants are being carried out at a fast pace as resources of 14.4 million euros have already been disbursed to companies already in the plan.

It should be noted that the Action concerns the subsidy of SMEs and Large Enterprises in the food service sector to support the resumption of their operation, under the pandemic of COVID-19 disease, with the supply of raw materials necessary for their operation.

RESUMPTION OF FOOD SERVICE will be open for applications until July 30, 2021 at 15:00.

The Action is co-financed by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) of the European Union and from national resources.