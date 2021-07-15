What the PM and shipowner Prokopiou said about the Skaramagas Shipyards

The Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis had a meeting today with the highest bidder of the tender for Skaramagas Shipyards, Giorgos Prokopiou, at the Maximos Mansion.

The Prime Minister expressed his satisfaction with the development of the tender and stressed that “the government attaches great importance to the revival of the shipbuilding industry in Greece, after a long period of decline that the industry has gone through.”

He pointed out, among other things, the special role that shipyards have for the Armed Forces.

Mr. Prokopiou stated that the government and the Prime Minister inspire confidence and expressed his confidence in the country’s prospects. “The take-off of Greek economy and Greek mentality is beginning”, he said characteristically, and analyzed his plans for the shipyards, which concern both the construction of high value-added ships, as well as the repairs of boats.

He also added that Greece has a high level of human resources and that the development of the shipyard will enable the employment of young highly qualified people, many of whom are currently abroad.

“Greece, which is the first maritime power in the world, must become the first in innovation in the shipbuilding and repair industry”, stressed Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. During the meeting, a special discussion was held on the employment of shipyard workers.