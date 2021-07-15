Greek hotels spearheading recovery

The “day after” for Greek hotels, through the utilization of the available financial tools of the National Recovery Plan “Greece 2.0”, was discussed today at the conference on “The next day of the Greek Hotel, utilizing the financial means” co-organized by the Ministry Of Tourism and the Hotel Chamber of Greece, at the Lighthouse of the Cultural Center Stavros Niarchos Foundation (KPISN), with simultaneous internet transmission.

The Recovery Fund creates opportunities

During the meeting, the Minister of Tourism Mr. Haris Theocharis pointed out the opportunities provided by the resources of the Recovery Fund for Greek tourism, while emphasizing the need for progress in vaccination which is crucial for this summer. Specifically, the Minister of Tourism stated that “we have a debt – and it is the primary debt – to ourselves, to our relatives and more broadly in our homeland and to our foreign guests to be vaccinated. I am afraid that there are many more who have not realized that this summer for Greek Tourism depends on the fastest possible progress of vaccinations. The negligible positivity at our gateways clearly shows that the increase in COVID-19 cases in Greece is not related to tourism. That is why we have an even greater obligation to contribute with all our might to accelerating the vaccination program. ”

Mr. Theocharis added that “the protection of health with the contribution of all of us is the necessary bedrock, on which the future of the hotel and tourism industry in Greece can be solidly built. The opportunity given to us by the European Fund for Recovery from the effects of the pandemic is unique: We have at our disposal 260 million euros to start the substantial and long-term transformation of Greek Tourism “. He concluded by saying that “tourism is intertwined with the bright side of life, with the enjoyment of travel and the warm human contact provided by hospitality. So let’s focus on all that makes us optimistic about a better future. But on the condition that we do the best we can at the moment.”

This tourist season is “quicksand”

The President of the Hotel Chamber of Greece Mr. Alexandros Vasilikos stressed that “the day took place in the ‘heart’ of an unpredictable tourist season”, which he characterized as “quicksand”, emphasizing that “the last two weeks of June, the fullness of hotels that managed to open amounted to 34.5% and with a reduction in the total hotel potential the occupancy was at 28.9% “.

“The Hotel Chamber, through ITEP, will continue to record the data of the season and at the end will submit comprehensive proposals to meet the support needs of hotels that will be recorded reliably”, said Mr. Vasilikos and added that “today we discussed the ‘next day’ of the Greek hotel in the database of extremely important data from the relevant investigations of FORTH on behalf of the Chamber. The conference confirms the leading role which Greek hotels can play in the recovery of the country . However, to get there, as the restart does not automatically and horizontally lead to the desired operational result, we will need a proper planning, new and targeted interventions to support hotels, which will allow us together to reach safety, without leaving anyone behind, as the Prime Minister Mr. Kyriakos Mitsotakis has pointed out. In addition, the National Recovery Plan ‘Greece 2.0’ is a historic opportunity and the Greek hotel, with its timeless contribution to the economy and society, must and can be proven to be a guide to a green and smart Greece, synonymous with quality and authenticity “.

Investments in sustainability

At the meeting four primary studies were presented by the Director General of the Institute of Tourism Research and Forecasting (ITEP) Professor George Petrakos. These reflect the situation and the intention of Greek hotels to invest in the areas of sustainability and employment lifelong learning, digital switchover and accessibility.

The findings of these surveys fueled an equal number of thematic panels, which discussed how the hotel industry will use the historic opportunity of the National Recovery Plan “Greece 2.0” to create new added value for both Greek tourism and the national economy, employment. , SMEs, regional development and sustainable local prosperity.