Marina Tower: Multinational interest in luxury homes

The global “moneyed elite” is preparing to “land” at Elliniko, focusing on the luxury residences that are planned to be created in the area of ​​the former international airport of Athens. According to information, there is strong interest in the 200-meter and 45-storey tall skyscraper that will be erected on the seafront on Vouliagmeni Avenue, the largest in the Mediterranean among people of high economic status from all corners of the earth, most hailing from Central and Northern Europe, the Arab world, and Greece. “There is multinational interest and it is not limited to specific regions of the world”, well-informed sources who closely follow the project note in “NEA” newspaper, radiating optimism for the course of sales.

It is indicative that the real estate agencies that have been thrown in the hunt for buyers, receive several requests from their clients from Greece and abroad who appear willing to “put their hand deep in their pocket”, to acquire one of the 200 apartments of “Marina Tower” with the hanging gardens and the unobstructed view of the sea, the beach, the park and the mountain. It is said that some have already “locked” their place in the emblematic tower that will dominate the Southern Suburbs, having proceeded to some kind of pre-agreement with Lamda Development which is responsible for the project. Rumor has it that there are some very “famous names” that play an important role in the global economy.

Up to 25,000 euros per sq.m.

The prices in the luxury apartments vary depending on the view and the floor, however they are definitely “stunning”. According to the management of Lamda Development for this category of residential properties they start from 8,000 euros / sq.m. and can reach 25,000 euros per sq.m. for an apartment on the highest floors of the skyscraper. Of course, apart from the skyscraper, there is a great demand for the independent luxury residences that are included in the Elliniko complex. According to valid information, the 21 villas that will be created along the coastal front with access and views of the Saronic Sea have already been sold. Despite the initial concerns expressed about the acceptance of the project by the investment community, as it is an unprecedented project for the Greek landscape (it will be the tallest building in Greece), the houses in Elliniko are evolving into a “pole of attraction” for those who are placed in Real Estate, and who are rushing to buy. The biggest demand was the one that led Lamda’s staff to accelerate the construction of around 1,500 homes for the first five years of the project. In total, 9,000 homes are expected to be built on the site of the former international airport, which will mark the “genesis” of a new city of about 25,000 inhabitants, which will incorporate modern technologies. A first picture of the development of the project is expected to be given by the head of Lamda, Odysseas Athanassiou in the coming days and specifically on July 15, when he will announce data on the pre-sales of the houses.

Developmental template

The skyscraper with the name “Marina Tower” will be erected in the area of ​​the marina of Agios Kosmas, with the ambition of becoming a world architectural landmark, placing Greece on the world architectural and tourist map. It will be completely “green” and in fact seeks to be a model of sustainable design, incorporating best environmental practices and the most modern international safety protocols. There will be a significant presence of green and water elements, which thus enhance the bioclimatic character of the building. Its construction is estimated to take five years, employing thousands of workers. It will be the tallest building in Greece and one of a total of six tall buildings that will be erected in Elliniko.