Reports: Reservations from UK for Greece holiday pick up

Reservations from the UK market have abruptly “awoken”, according to hotel sector analysts in Greece, after a decision by the Johnson government to less restrictive travel for UK citizens visiting countries in the “amber” level, and who are fully vaccinated.

The same sources said that concerns over an outbreak of the Delta variant of the Covid-19 virus has not dampened interest by UK citizens in holidaying in Greece.

Asked by ot.gr on Friday, Greek Tourism Confederation (SETE) president Yannis Retsos said there was not trend towards cancelling reservations.

“There’s concern, due to the Delta variant, especially in terms to a possible reaction in our main markets, but on the other hand, there’s an expectation of greater bookings fro Britain.