Greek exports post record 5-month performance over Jan-May 2021 period

Greece’s exports increased by three billion euros, in value, over the Jan-May 2021 period, covering the losses of all 2020 calculated at 3.1 billion euros, in value, compared to the previous year, 2019.

According to the country’s association of exporters and Greece’s statistics authority, EL.STAT, exports in the first five months of 2021 posted a record performance.

Specifically, Greek exports reached 15.201 billion euros, up from 12.233 billion for the specific period of 2020 – posting an increase of 24.3 percent.

Imports in the first five-months of 2021 also increased by 3.736 billion euros, up by 18.9 percent from the corresponding period of 2020.