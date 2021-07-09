Restaurant owners’ group in Greece up in arms over stricter measures, heftier fines for pandemic violations

A major association representing restaurants and assorted other eateries in the country on charged that owners in the sectors are being unjustly “targeted” by authorities with the imposition of excessive fines and sentences, as the group claimed.

The annoyance by the POESE federation was conveyed in a letter addressed to Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, following the publication of a latest ministerial decision on the way such businesses will now operate amid new pandemic-related restrictions.

The federation’s leadership is particularly incensed over first violation fines hovering between 2,000 to 10,000 euros and a suspension of the business’ operation for a week, 15 days or even two months.

The other major gripe by the trade group is the provision that allows the retroactive imposition of fines based on video and photographic material posted on social media.