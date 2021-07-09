Restaurant owners’ group in Greece up in arms over stricter measures, heftier fines for pandemic violations

The federation’s leadership is particularly incensed over first violation fines hovering between 2,000 to 10,000 euros and a suspension of the business’ operation for a week, 15 days or even two months
Restaurant owners’ group in Greece up in arms over stricter measures, heftier fines for pandemic violations | tovima.gr

A major association representing restaurants and assorted other eateries in the country on charged that owners in the sectors are being unjustly “targeted” by authorities with the imposition of excessive fines and sentences, as the group claimed.

The annoyance by the POESE federation was conveyed in a letter addressed to Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, following the publication of a latest ministerial decision on the way such businesses will now operate amid new pandemic-related restrictions.

Πως θα «πρασινίσουν» δάνεια 63 δισ. ευρώ

The federation’s leadership is particularly incensed over first violation fines hovering between 2,000 to 10,000 euros and a suspension of the business’ operation for a week, 15 days or even two months.

The other major gripe by the trade group is the provision that allows the retroactive imposition of fines based on video and photographic material posted on social media.

Δραματικές εκκλήσεις από τις ΜΕΘ προς τους νέους
Ακολουθήστε στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, από
  • Υποχρεωτικός εμβολιασμός σε τέσσερις φάσεις
  • Σύγκρουση διαρκείας στον ΣΥΡΙΖΑ για τον χρόνο του συνεδρίου
  • Το soft power του δείπνου της Αντιπάρου, οι εισηγήσεις στο Ecofin για το Ελλάδα 2.0 και τα ορόσημα για την καταβολή της πρώτης δόσης
  • Mobile app για τον έλεγχο του πιστοποιητικού Covid σε καταστήματα και εκδηλώσεις
  • Σανς – Μπακς 118-108: Πάλεψε αλλά δεν τα κατάφερε ο Γιάννης
  • Μαϊάμι: 10 ακόμα νεκροί από την κατάρρευση του κτιρίου – 64 συνολικά
    • International
    ΒΗΜΑτοδότης
    Σίβυλλα
    Helios Kiosk