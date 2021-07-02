“Ryanair” returns to Chania with a new base, as the company states in its announcement.

According to the announcement, “with one aircraft based at Chania Airport and 107 weekly flights to 42 destinations – including 18 new ones, this new base will connect Chania with destinations across Europe. “As vaccination programs continue across Europe, Ryanair’s new base in Chania will give a boost to air travel and local tourism,” the company said in a statement.

New destinations include Barcelona, ​​Vienna, Rome, London and Milan.

Ryanair’s marketing director Dara Brady referred to the company’s new flight program, announcing the operation of the new base. As he said, “knowing that restrictions due to Covid change frequently, consumers can now book their flights with the confidence that if they need to postpone or change their travel dates, they can do so up to twice with zero charge up to at the end of December 2021.”

However, the company is celebrating the new base with important offers, offering seats with fares starting from 19.99 euros for trips until October, which must be closed by midnight on Saturday, July 3 at www.ryanair.com.