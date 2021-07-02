Elliniko: Poseidonos Avenue to go underground

The rolling of the large investment of Elliniko, with a total budget of 8 billion euros, last week paves the way for the start of the first phase infrastructure projects, amounting to 500 million euros, which will fully unfold in the next year and a half. Poseidonos Avenue going below surface will be the first project to be auctioned in the summer in order to get a contractor in 2021.

The above was revealed by Mr. Dimitris Zontanos, Chief Planning, Design and Construction Officer for the work of Lamda Development Hellenic, during the 4th Infrastructure & Transport Conference – ITC2021. He even spoke of a technically innovative project, which is “purely Greek” as it is being designed and studied by Greek companies.

He gave the entire outline of the projects that will be take place in 2021 and 2022 and which include the first part of the Metropolitan Park and the port projects on the beach. The building developments of the first five years will concern investments of 1.5 billion euros. The projects cover the entire coastline and the commercial section on Vouliagmeni Avenue. The first buildings to be auctioned will be those of the sports facilities.

The infrastructure of the first phase includes the main road network, the utilities networks, the runoff streams and an important part of the Park with the sports facilities. Streams are the immediate priority, for which innovative methods are to be utilized.

The building developments of the first phase concern the coastal front, which will include, among others, two hotels, houses, and an emblematic skyscraper (tower) with a permitted height of up to 200 m.

Within the next two years, the first interventions in the property, with a total area of ​​6.2 million sq.m. will be visible. One of the first projects that will be seen by citizens and visitors will be the 75-acre mini park in the area where the preserved Air Force hangars are located. In fact, one of them is already being reconstructed to become a public information venue about the project and the history of the area. The marina will also be upgraded and many infrastructure projects will have already started.

Also, within 2021, the building in which, with a donation from Lamda, the Associations of the Disabled will be housed, which are currently inside the property but are in scattered and unsuitable facilities.

It is noted that the project is already progressing through “Building Information Modeling”, as researchers are required to submit all designs in 3D. In the future, a digital footprint of the property will be created, which will help in improved and more efficient operation.