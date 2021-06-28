Uber to offer services on Santorini via local partner

The well-known ride-hailing and delivery platform service Uber will soon be available on iconic Santorini, Greece’s best-known island destination. According to a press release, Uber’s Comfort service will be made available through a local partner, identified as FOR-ES.

Customers will be able to access the service via the regular Uber app.

