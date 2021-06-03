“Mein Schiff 5” docks in Souda with 1,350 passengers

The second cruise ship for this season “moored” in the morning in the port of Souda.

This is the “Mein Sciff 5”, which carries 1,350 passengers.

The occupants of the ship stated that they wish to participate in excursions travel in groups and in strict compliance with the health protocol, while individual excursions are not allowed.

The cruise ship is expected to depart from the port of Souda at 19:00.

The specific ship, as reported by AMNA, based on the cruise program in Chania so far, will make 16 dockings to the port of Souda by the end of the season.