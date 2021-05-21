Saronikos municipality: Bioclimatic school with almost zero energy consumption

A school that will utilize all possible bioclimatic means with the aim of almost zero energy consumption, will be created in the Municipality of Saronikos.

At the same time, it will highlight the role of students in sustainable development, as it will activate interactive information systems and monitoring of school energy behavior, in order to familiarize children with energy saving, through an experiential process.

The school will be built in the southern part of the existing 1st Elementary School of Kalivia, in an area where prefabricated classrooms are located today. It has a total area of ​​1,017.38 sq.m. and consists of 12 ground floor rooms (nine classrooms and three offices and a library), auxiliary spaces, as well as corridors that communicate with the courtyard green space.

Metallic roof

The design envisages the placement on the top of the building of a light metal canopy, which will be a central element of the special bioclimatic design. It is thus used for natural ventilation and cooling in summer, but also for radiant heating in winter.

Monitors are planned to be installed for the monitoring of energy consumption in the building, but also for educational purposes. The results will be presented to the children, who will thus be made aware of the individual consumptions and will participate in drawing useful conclusions and creating scenarios for comparative further energy savings.

With the construction of the new wing, the emblematic neoclassical building of the interwar period, which now houses part of the 1st Primary School, will be transformed into a cultural center and folklore museum, to highlight its special historical and cultural value.

“Local government must play a leading role in the country’s energy transition. “It takes effort on the part of everyone to implement an effective climate policy and to build humane and functional cities using the new technologies available,” said Saronikos Mayor Petros Filippou, adding: “Our school can be a model for the way where school buildings will be constructed in the future. We moved in the logic of the low building factor, as we are planning for all the buildings of the Municipality, in order for our area to be a model sustainable residential space. I would like to congratulate the technical service of the Municipality, the officials and the designers who created a unit that will become a pole of attraction, not only for the educational community, but also for the experts of construction and the polytechnic schools “