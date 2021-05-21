Fire destroys over 4,000 acres of forest and houses in Corinth – Attica

In an emergency briefing, the Deputy Minister of Civil Protection and Crisis Management, Nikos Hardalias, presented the latest data from the front.
The residents of the wider area of ​​Megara, Alepochori, and the other areas near the border between Attica and Corinth passed another nightmarish night, as the fire was uncontrollable. In an emergency briefing, the Deputy Minister of Civil Protection and Crisis Management, Nikos Hardalias, presented the latest data from the front.

He spoke of an extremely difficult night and referred to the ground and air forces that are currently operating, expressing his optimism for the course of the operation. “We are moderately optimistic that the fire will be contained during the day.”

However, according to him, 4,000 acres have been burned so far and the effort continues. At the same time, there are homes that have been turned to ashes.

