Hania airport inaugurates tourism season with nine int’l flights on Sunday

Greece officially opened the all-important 2021 summer holiday season on Friday, with tourists from a variety of countries allowed to vacation with a recent negative Covid-19 test to show, or with a vaccination certificate
Hania airport inaugurates tourism season with nine int’l flights on Sunday | tovima.gr

Nine international flights landed at Hania’s (Chania) Ioannis Daskalogiannis Airport on Sunday, and specifically from Helsinki, Warsaw, Frankfurt, Stockholm, Berlin, Paris, Memmingen (Bavaria), and finally, an afternoon arrival from Copenhagen carrying 110 Danish tourists.

Greece officially opened the all-important 2021 summer holiday season on Friday, with tourists from a variety of countries allowed to vacation with a recent negative Covid-19 test to show, or with a vaccination certificate.

Εμβολιασμός : Ποιος είναι ο βαθμός ανοσίας των Ελλήνων – Τα πρώτα στοιχεία

Another 10,000 holiday-makers are expected over the coming week on Crete, mainly from Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, Switzerland, France and Belgium.

Δεν είναι γραμμένο και στην πέτρα…
Ακολουθήστε στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, από
Δείτε επίσης
  • Πιστοποιητικό εμβολιασμού: Πότε εκδίδεται και πότε μπορείτε να το χρησιμοποιείτε
  • Το καλό, το κακό και το χειρότερο σενάριο για το καλοκαίρι και τον τουρισμό
  • Οι πάνω όροφοι του ουρανοξύστη, η επόμενη μέρα των ναυπηγείων και οι πρωθυπουργοί του Ευρωπαϊκού Νότου
  • BBC: Γιατί η Γάζα είναι τόσο θολή στο Google Maps;
  • ΕΟΔΥ: Δωρεάν rapid test σε 137 σημεία την Δευτέρα 17/5
  • Τουρκία : Βλέψεις για θαλάσσια συμφωνία με την Παλαιστίνη με στόχο να χαλάσει τα σχέδια Ελλάδας, Κύπρου
    • Αθλητισμός
    ΒΗΜΑτοδότης
    Σίβυλλα
    Helios Kiosk