Free Covid-19 self-tests for retail sector wage-earners as of next week

Labor ministry inspectors will begin sample checks at businesses as of next week
Wage-earners in eight economic sectors in Greece are eligible for free Covid-19 self-tests as of Monday.

A government decision covers employees of most retailers, including the restaurant/café/bar sector. Employees will are obliged to report results of self-tests on an online platform as of May 16. Positive Covid-19 results will mean a quarantine period.

Labor ministry inspectors will begin sample checks at businesses as of next week.

