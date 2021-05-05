Greek PM optimistic for the summer – The lessons from the tourist season of 2020

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis took part this morning in the teleconference of the leaders of the countries of the Smart Covid-19 Management Group.

Progress on national vaccination campaigns

The leaders exchanged views on the epidemiological situation in their countries, on the progress of national vaccination campaigns and on the development of the Digital Green Certificate, which will facilitate cross-border movements at European level.

The Prime Minister analyzed the moves made by Greece in the context of the controlled and gradual restart of the economy and social activities, such as the opening of retail stores with click away and click-in-shop methods, the reopening of food service in open spaces and the successful utilization of self-tests, which has further strengthened Greece’s ability to detect cases in a timely manner.

Europeans want to travel

Kyriakos Mitsotakis expressed his optimism for next summer. He noted that many European citizens want to travel, while adding that Greece already has the experience of last summer, when it safely welcomed visitors from abroad.

The leaders stressed the importance of the vaccination process and the need to persuade citizens who are currently reluctant to be vaccinated, and exchanged views on the careful opening of ongoing activities in their countries.

The conference was attended by Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš.