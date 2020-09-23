EU inches toward common migration policy, Commission stresses urgency of effort

The time has come for a common European migration policy, underlined European Commission Vice President and Commissioner for Promoting our European way of Life Margaritis Schinas said today during the presentation of the Commission’s proposals for a new EU pact on migration and asylum.

“ Moria is a stark reminder that the clock has run out on how long we can live in a house half-built. The time has come to rally around a common, European migration policy. The Pact provides the missing pieces of the puzzle for a comprehensive approach to migration. No one Member State experiences migration in the same way and the different and unique challenges faced by all deserve to be recognised, acknowledged and addressed,» Schinas said.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen underlined: “ We are proposing today a European solution, to rebuild trust between Member States and to restore citizens’ confidence in our capacity to manage migration as a Union. The EU has already proven in other areas that it can take extraordinary steps to reconcile diverging perspectives. We have created a complex internal market, a common currency and an unprecedented recovery plan to rebuild our economies. It is now time to rise to the challenge to manage migration jointly, with the right balance between solidarity and responsibility.”