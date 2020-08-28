Editorial: Testing responsibility

Who could have imagined that the beginning of the school year could ever be considered a necessary evil?

That is exactly what has happened due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Opening schools with new coronavirus cases in the three digits involves a risk, yet there is no room for yet another school year.

Despite the intensely adverse public health conditions, classes in all grades should be taught and completely with the least possible drop in the quality and quantity of teaching hours.

This school year everyone will be tested and graded: Students, teachers and parents.

The test will be extremely difficult.

That is demonstrated by the last school year, the experience of schools that have opened until now in the rest of Europe, and the pessimistic projections of scientists regarding how the pandemic will evolve.

Yet the test will be fairly simple and the issues known well in advance: wearing masks, adhering to social distancing, and displaying personal responsibility.