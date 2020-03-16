Slight rise in number of Covid19 cases in 24 hours health ministry announces

Greece’s total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is now 352, infectious diseases Professor Sotiris Tsiodras at the daily briefing to reporters today.

The briefing was also attended by newly-appointed Civil Protection Deputy Minister Nikos Chardalias.

Tsiodras said that there were 21 new cases since Sunday.

The source of infection for 51 cases is undetermined, he added.

Of the total 352, 65 patients are hospitaliSed in Athens, Thessaloniki and Patras, and of these 9 are in Intensive Care Units.

Ten patients have so far been discharged from the start of the virus cases in Greece.

So far a total of 4,320 samples have been tested for coronavirus, the professor noted.

Globally, confirmed cases exceed 175,000, with 6,700 deaths from COVID-19, which is caused by the new coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2. In Greece so far there have been 4 deaths.