Έμμα Γουάτσον : Το άγχος των 30 και ο σύντροφος της ζωή της

Η ηθοποιός Έμμα Γουάτσον αποφάσισε να σταματήσει να δηλώνει ελεύθερη και τώρα περιγράφει τον εαυτό της ως «σύντροφο του εαυτού της», καθώς βρίσκεται αντιμέτωπη με την κοινωνική πίεση να παντρευτεί και να αποκτήσει οικογένεια, όπως εξήγησε σε πρόσφατη συνέντευξή της.
Η πρωταγωνίστρια του Χάρι Πότερ που έχει εξασφαλίσει μία θέση στους 10 πιο πλούσιους βρετανούς αστέρες κάτω των 30, αποκάλυψε επίσης ότι δίνει μάχη με το άγχος, καθώς προσεγγίζει τα 30 και δεν έχει αποκτήσει σταθερή καριέρα, σύντροφο ή μωρό.
«Ποτέ δεν πίστεψα το παραμύθι «Είμαι ευτυχισμένη μόνη μου»», σημείωσε στη συνέντευξη που παραχώρησε στη βρετανική Vogue, τονίζοντας ότι σταδιακά άλλαξε απόψεις.
«Μου πήρε πολύ καιρό, είμαι όμως πολύ ευτυχισμένη. Το ονομάζω, είμαι σύντροφος του εαυτού μου», υποστηρίζει η Έμμα Γουότσον.
Εργένης εναντίον γεροντοκόρης
Οι γυναίκες βρίσκονται αντιμέτωπες συχνά με την πίεση προκειμένου να αποκτήσουν σύντροφο και να ξεκινήσουν οικογένεια, υποστηρίζουν οι ακτιβίστριες των δικαιωμάτων των γυναικών, την ώρα που οι μεγαλύτερες σε ηλικία ελεύθερες γυναίκες, αντιμετωπίζονται με οίκτο.
Την ίδια στιγμή οι άνδρες θεωρούνται, «ελεύθερα πνεύματα» που απολαμβάνουν τη ζωή του εργένη.
@teatumjones have joined @goodonyou_app ⭐️ allowing them to vocalise the work they’ve been doing to move towards being a better, pro-social, sustainable and modern brand. ✨ I love that their SS19 collection was inspired by interviews with activists & campaigners (including @jusmarai 💛) working to End Violence Against Women & Girls! Our collaboration for @g7 fit like a glove 🧤💚
Η 29χρονη Έμμα Γουάτσον εκμυστηρεύτηκε ότι παλεύει με το άγχος και το στρες, ενόψει των 30ών γενεθλίων της, συνειδητοποιώντας στο τέλος ότι αυτό συνέβη διότι αντιμετωπίζει μια «μαζική εισροή υποσυνείδητων μηνυμάτων».
«Εάν δεν έχεις χτίσει ένα σπίτι, εάν δεν έχεις έναν σύζυγο, εάν δεν έχεις μωρό και φθάνεις στα 30 και δεν νιώθεις και καμιά φοβερή ασφάλεια, μια σταθερότητα στην καριέρα σου… Υπάρχει μια απίστευτη ποσότητα άγχους» εξήγησε η Γούτσον.
Η ηθοποιός μίλησε επίσης για τη δική της εμπειρία σεξισμού, καθώς θυμήθηκε ότι βρέθηκε μπροστά σε διακρίσεις με βάση το φύλο από την ηλικία των 8 κι ότι καθώς προχωρούσε στην ενήλικη ζωή, τα ΜΜΕ της προσέδωσαν ερωτικά χαρακτηριστικά, κάτι που δεν έκαναν με τους συμπρωταγωνιστές της στο Harry Potter.
Thank you to everyone who has been part of TIME’S UP over the past year. 💗 From my sisters in the film industry to the activists and campaigners around the world who have supported us, I’ve been so inspired by the way people have reached out to each other, shared experiences and advice, and organised together as part of this movement for change. 🌍 Gender equality can only become a reality if we harness the transformative power of solidarity across professions and across borders. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ There’s still a long way to go, but the achievements so far make me optimistic for a fairer future. 2018 was just the beginning. 💪🏻 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 🎉 See link in bio for some reflections on the journey of Time’s Up that I shared with @cnn.
Η Έμμα Γουάτσον είναι πρέσβειρα καλής θέλησης του ΟΗΕ για τις γυναίκες, στην εκστρατεία HeForShe, που προτρέπει τους άνδρες να υποστηρίξουν την ισότητα των φύλων.
I’m hopeful we’ll hear some concrete, bold commitments from @G7 states, especially @10DowningStreet 🇬🇧 at #G7Biarritz. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 🌎 One of the basic things we’re asking states to do is ratify all relevant gender equality standards: http://bit.ly/GEACfrance 🌍 There are some incredible global treaties and conventions that set minimum standards for women’s and girls’ rights 🥀 but some G7 states haven’t yet stepped up and made them a reality. #BeBraveG7 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 💔🇬🇧 On a personal note, the fact that the UK has still not ratified the Istanbul Convention, despite signing it in 2012, is really disappointing to me. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⚖️ For those who haven’t heard of it before, the Istanbul Convention is an agreement that makes governments responsible for combating violence against women and domestic violence. It’s focussed on preventing violence, protecting survivors and prosecuting accused offenders. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 🌹I’ll be proud to say my country is committed to preventing violence against women when the UK government ratifies the Istanbul Convention and fully complies with its requirements. Every week, two women in England and Wales are killed by their current or former partner. Violence against women and girls is one of the most serious human rights issues in the UK. To date, 34 states in the Council of Europe have ratified the Istanbul Convention. 📝❤️ Let’s not drag our feet on this any longer, @10DowningStreet! Let’s be number 35!⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀