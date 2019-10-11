Γκουίνεθ Πάλτροου: Φωτογραφήθηκε topless για γνωστό περιοδικό

Η ηθοποιός Γκουίνεθ Πάλτροου μας εξέπληξε ευχάριστα με την τελευταία της φωτογράφιση!
Η αντισυμβατική Γκουίνεθ
Η Γκουίνεθ Κέιτ Πάλτροου δεν ήταν ποτέ μια συμβατική σταρ. Από τον συνειδητό χωρισμό της από τον πρώην σύζυγό της, Κρις Μάρτιν, στην ασυνήθιστη διαβίωση της με τον νέο σύζυγό της Μπράντ Φάλτσακ, η Πάλτροου έχει το δικό της τρόπο να ζει την ζωή της και φαίνεται πως τα καταφέρνει μια χαρά.
Σε μια νέα συνέντευξη της στην εφημερίδα «The Sunday Times», η ηθοποιός και ιδρύτρια του Goop αποκάλυψαν ότι μαζί με το σύζυγο της δεν ζουν μαζί συνεχώς, εξηγώντας ότι μένουν κάτω από την ίδια στέγη μόνο τέσσερις νύχτες της εβδομάδας.
«Ω, όλοι οι παντρεμένοι φίλοι μου λένε ότι ο τρόπος που ζούμε ακούγεται ιδανικός και δεν πρέπει να αλλάξουμε κάτι», είπε. Η Πάλτροου πρόσθεσε επίσης ότι συζήτησε την κατάσταση με την ψυχοθεραπεύτρια της, η οποία έδωσε τη σφραγίδα της έγκρισης, λέγοντας ότι βοηθά να δώσει την σωστή «πολικότητα» στη σχέση τους.
Η ίδια συζητά επίσης τη φιλία της με τον πρώην σύζυγό της, ο οποίος μαζί με την ίδια και τον σύζυγο της πήγαν διακοπές στις Μαλδίβες για τις διακοπές των Χριστουγέννων για να γιορτάσουν το νέο τους γάμο!
«Λοιπόν, φυσικά», είπε για να προσκαλέσει την πρώην της οικογένειας στο «γαμήλιο ταξίδι της οικογένειάς της». «Ο Κρις είναι οικογένεια όπως και ο Μπράντ και οι δυο τους είναι φίλοι».
Η σέξι φωτογράφιση
Για την έκδοση Women in Hollywood, του αμερικανικού Elle Νοεμβρίου φωτογραφήθηκε η Γκουίνεθ Πάλτροου η οποία τον προηγούμενο μήνα γιόρτασε τα 47α γενέθλιά της!
«Πίσω στη δεκαετία του ’90, όταν άρχισα να ξεχωρίζω, το πεδίο ήταν πολύ ανδροκρατούμενο. Ήταν πολύ συνηθισμένο να λένε, «Αυτή η ηθοποιός είναι τόσο φιλόδοξη», και το έλεγαν σαν βρισιά», αποκάλυψε η ηθοποιός η οποία είναι υπέρμαχος του κινήματος #MeToo.
Δείτε εδώ την φωτογραφία: