Γκουίνεθ Πάλτροου: Φωτογραφήθηκε topless για γνωστό περιοδικό

    Η ηθοποιός Γκουίνεθ Πάλτροου μας εξέπληξε ευχάριστα με την τελευταία της φωτογράφιση
    Η ηθοποιός Γκουίνεθ Πάλτροου μας εξέπληξε ευχάριστα με την τελευταία της φωτογράφιση!

    Η αντισυμβατική Γκουίνεθ

    Η Γκουίνεθ Κέιτ Πάλτροου δεν ήταν ποτέ μια συμβατική σταρ. Από τον συνειδητό χωρισμό της από τον πρώην σύζυγό της, Κρις Μάρτιν, στην ασυνήθιστη διαβίωση της με τον νέο σύζυγό της Μπράντ Φάλτσακ, η Πάλτροου έχει το δικό της τρόπο να ζει την ζωή της και φαίνεται πως τα καταφέρνει μια χαρά.

    Σε μια νέα συνέντευξη της στην εφημερίδα «The Sunday Times», η ηθοποιός και ιδρύτρια του Goop αποκάλυψαν ότι μαζί με το σύζυγο της δεν ζουν μαζί συνεχώς, εξηγώντας ότι μένουν κάτω από την ίδια στέγη μόνο τέσσερις νύχτες της εβδομάδας.

    In honor of our @goopmen launch, I want to shout out some of the most special men in my life (we also named our inaugural G. Label Men’s after them). @bradfalchuk @rstrauss16 @danldees @tleness @miguel_tied @tonywoods7 #jakepaltrow. Follow @goopmen and sign up for the newsletter at goop.com. From now on, we will have a Men tab on our site as well as a monthly newsletter devoted to you—from health to travel to an occasional circadian-rhythm-supporting lightbulb. We’re kicking it off with a special newsletter edited by our great friends and goopfellas podcast cohosts, chef Seamus Mullen and functional medicine practitioner Dr. Will Cole. We’re also launching G. Label Men—a collection of quality classic knits made in Italy. So ask yourself: Are you crystal-curious? And even if you’re not—are you, simply, curious? About the world, how to fit into it, what it means to live in 2019. We all get a little lost. We all wrestle our own shifting paradigms. We all want to grow and be present in our lives. Guidance from a clinical nutritionist, a psychotherapist, an intuitive, even a travel guide to the best adventure escapes can be an awfully welcome thing when you’re searching for some grounding. goop doesn’t claim to have all the answers, but we’re pretty committed to looking for them. Besides, men can make cookies with avocados instead of butter, too. Let’s not put people in boxes. So click on stuff, read stuff—fuck it, go on a cleanse. You deserve it. And most of all, welcome to goop. Love, GP

    «Ω, όλοι οι παντρεμένοι φίλοι μου λένε ότι ο τρόπος που ζούμε ακούγεται ιδανικός και δεν πρέπει να αλλάξουμε κάτι», είπε. Η Πάλτροου πρόσθεσε επίσης ότι συζήτησε την κατάσταση με την ψυχοθεραπεύτρια της, η οποία έδωσε τη σφραγίδα της έγκρισης, λέγοντας ότι βοηθά να δώσει την σωστή «πολικότητα» στη σχέση τους.

    Η ίδια συζητά επίσης τη φιλία της με τον πρώην σύζυγό της, ο οποίος μαζί με την ίδια και τον σύζυγο της πήγαν διακοπές στις Μαλδίβες για τις διακοπές των Χριστουγέννων για να γιορτάσουν το νέο τους γάμο!

    «Λοιπόν, φυσικά», είπε για να προσκαλέσει την πρώην της οικογένειας στο «γαμήλιο ταξίδι της οικογένειάς της». «Ο Κρις είναι οικογένεια όπως και ο Μπράντ και οι δυο τους είναι φίλοι».

    Η σέξι φωτογράφιση

    Για την έκδοση Women in Hollywood, του αμερικανικού Elle Νοεμβρίου φωτογραφήθηκε η Γκουίνεθ Πάλτροου η οποία τον προηγούμενο μήνα γιόρτασε τα 47α γενέθλιά της!

    «Πίσω στη δεκαετία του ’90, όταν άρχισα να ξεχωρίζω, το πεδίο ήταν πολύ ανδροκρατούμενο. Ήταν πολύ συνηθισμένο να λένε, «Αυτή η ηθοποιός είναι τόσο φιλόδοξη», και το έλεγαν σαν βρισιά», αποκάλυψε η ηθοποιός η οποία είναι υπέρμαχος του κινήματος #MeToo.

    Δείτε εδώ την φωτογραφία:

     

