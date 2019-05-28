Marinakis for second time gets most votes in Piraeus City Council race

Έντυπη Έκδοση
    Olympiacos FC leader Evangelos Marinakis has once again has garnered the most votes of any candidate in the Piraeus City Council election of 26 May.

    Marinakis was the top vote-getter in the 2014 Piraeus City Council contest as well.

    Running on the “Piraeus Victorious” ticket, Marinakis garnered a whopping 13, 215 votes, nearly six times the number of votes given to the Councilman who placed second.

    Marinakis was followed by Christos Agrapidis (2,243 votes), Dimitrios Karydis (1,667), Haris Zilakou (1,639), Noni Dounia (1,524), Ioannis Voidonikolas (1,496), Andriana Zarakeli (1,306), Panagiotis (Takis) Avramidis (1,296), and Alexandros Argoudelis (1,259).

    The remaining seats of the 22 won by Piraeus Victorious, having garnered 45.35 percent of the vote and a total of 33,169 votes, will be taken by:

    Athina (Nana) Glyka-Harvalakou (1,221 votes), Panagiotis Kalogerogiannis (1,219), Antonios Nikopolidis (1,179), Antonia Karakatsani (1,175), Eirini Daifa (1,161), Tasos Markarian Haroutioun (1,124), Panagiotis Reppas (1,081), Iosif Vourakis (974), Kyriakos Sigalakos (932), Grigorios Kapsokolis (885), Leonidas Manolakos (859), Nikolaos Grypaios (850), and finally Aspasia (Sissy) Aligizaki (840).

     

     

     

     

     

     

