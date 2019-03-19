Έντυπη Έκδοση
  • Αναζήτηση

    • North Macedonian diplomat calls country Macedonia at EU meeting

    North Macedonia’s Ambassador Rusi Popovska referred to Alexis Tsipras’ forthcoming trip to Skopje by saying, “Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is going to visit Macedonia, and it is the first visit of a Greek prime minister to our country.”

    ΤοΒΗΜΑ Team
    North Macedonian diplomat calls country Macedonia at EU meeting | tovima.gr
    Η Μαρία Σπυράκη, Eυρωβουλευτής Ε.Λ.Κ. - Πρέσβειρα για ασφαλές διαδίκτυο στην Ε.Ε. μιλάει στην ενημερωτική ημερίδα με θέμα: «Η ψηφιακή μας καθημερινότητα: Μαθαίνω-Ελέγχω-Προστατεύομαι» , την Παρασκευή 22 Φεβρουαρίου 2019. Την ημερίδα διοργάνωσαν το Διεθνές Ινστιτούτο για την Κυβερνοασφάλεια «CSI INSTITUTE», το Κέντρο Πρόληψης Δυτικής Θεσσαλονίκης «Δίκτυο ‘Αλφα» και το Ευρωπαϊκό Λαϊκό Κόμμα. ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ/ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ/ΝΙΚΟΣ ΑΡΒΑΝΙΤΙΔΗΣ

    Main opposition New Democracy is up in arms over repeated violations of the terms of the Prespa Agreement by Skopje.

    “Before the ink of the signatures on the Prespa Agreement dried, the Ambassador of North Macedonia to the European Unioreferred to her country as “Macedonia” during an official preparatory meeting of the Joint Parliamentary Committee of the EU and North Macedonia,” said main opposition New Democracy spokesperson Maria Spyraki.

    Spyraki said that Ambassador Rusi Popovska referred to Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ forthcoming trip to Skopje by saying, “Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is going to visit Macedonia, and it is the first visit of a Greek prime minister to our country.”

    The reference constitutes a glaring violation of the Prespa Agreement.

    Spyraki, a European Parliament deputy (MEP), said she will submit a question to the European Commission.

    North Macedonian MPs are scheduled to meet next week with MEPs in Strasbourg in the framework of the joint parliamentary committee, of which Spyraki is a regular member.

    Spyrakis’ question to the European Commission is as follows:

    “In the framework of the preparatory meeting of the Joint Parliamentary Committee of the EU and North Macedonia in Brussels, North Macedonia’s Ambassador, Rusi Popovska, during an exchange of views with members of the committee, repeatedly used the name “Macedonia” in referring to the Republic of North Macedonia, and in particular in the presence of members of the Commission’s Directorate-General for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Negotiations.

    “In one instance, she stated verbatim, “Prime Minister Tsipras is expected to visit Macedonia, which will be the first ever bilateral visit of a Greek Prime Minister to our country.

    “Taking into account that upon implementation of the Prespa Agreement, the official name of the country for all uses is “Republic of North Macedonia” or “North Macedonia”, one asks the Commission:

    1. Is the use of the term “Macedonia” by official representatives of North Macedonia considered a proper implementation of the Prespa Agreement, particularly in the presence of members of the Commission’s Directorate-General for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Negotiations?”

     

     

     

     

     

    Δείτε επίσης
  • Σφαγή της Σρεμπρένιτσα: Το έγκλημα που στοιχειώνει τα Βαλκάνια, ο Κάραζιτς και ο Μλάντιτς
  • Ενοχη καθαρίστρια με πλαστό απολυτήριο που πέτυχε μετάταξη
  • Καλοσχηματισμένοι γοφοί σε δέκα λεπτά
  • Ο ρόλος του πατέρα στην ψυχολογία του γιου και της κόρης
  • Μητσοτάκης για ευρωεκλογές: Oι πολίτες θα αφήσουν πίσω το ψέμα και τον λαϊκισμό
  • Νέο «χτύπημα» Αρκά με σκίτσο για το… ατύχημα του Τσίπρα
    • International
    Σίβυλλα
    Helios Kiosk