Commission dismisses ND threat of veto of North Macedonia’s EU path

Responding to a question on main opposition New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ declaration that if elected PM he will reserve the right to veto North Macedonia’s EU course (presumably by blocking negotiating chapters), European Commission spokesperson Maja Kocijancic dismissed the notion.

“The EU perspective is very present. The Council last year set forth a clear path toward the opening of accession talks in June, 2019. We believe that in light of recent developments efforts in this respect should be strengthened, although this is a broader task that also involves work on reforms. Nevertheless, we have a clear road ahead,”Kocijanic told reporters.