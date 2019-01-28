Έντυπη Έκδοση
  • Αναζήτηση

    • Commission dismisses ND threat of veto of North Macedonia’s EU path

    ‘We believe that in light of recent developments efforts in this respect [North Macedonia’s EU course] should be strengthened,’ said a Commission spokesperson.

    ΤοΒΗΜΑ Team
    Commission dismisses ND threat of veto of North Macedonia’s EU path | tovima.gr
    Image processed by CodeCarvings Piczard ### FREE Community Edition ### on 2015-02-26 12:39:12Z | http://piczard.com | http://codecarvings.com€á

    Responding to a question on main opposition New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ declaration that if elected PM he will reserve the right to veto North Macedonia’s EU course (presumably by blocking negotiating chapters), European Commission spokesperson Maja Kocijancic dismissed the notion.

    “The EU perspective is very present. The Council last year set forth a clear path toward the opening of accession talks in June, 2019. We believe that in light of recent developments efforts in this respect should be strengthened, although this is a broader task that also involves work on reforms. Nevertheless, we have a clear road ahead,”Kocijanic told reporters.

    Δείτε επίσης
  • Ουιντέντ Μπουσαμαουί : Ποια είναι η Τυνήσια που πρότεινε Ζάεφ – Τσίπρα για το Νόμπελ Ειρήνης
  • Το παρασκήνιο των αλλαγών στο Στράτευμα - Νέες ισορροπίες στο Πεντάγωνο
  • Οκτώ απλά βήματα για να είστε πάντα σε φόρμα
  • Σπιτική κοτόπιτα με τυρί
  • Τουρκική προκλητικότητα στην κυπριακή ΑΟΖ
  • Μπλόκα αγροτών : Επ΄ αόριστον στην εθνική Αθηνών – Θεσσαλονίκης
    • International
    Σίβυλλα
    • Έντυπη έκδοση Νταβός και… squash Η ολομέταξη, μαύρη μάσκα του οίκου Charvet με λεπτομέρειες από πλατίνα και ένα ανεπαίσθητο άρωμα μού πρόσφερε την απόλυτη... ΣΙΒΥΛΛΑ
    Helios Kiosk