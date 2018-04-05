Public Power Corporation’s entry into gas market approved PPC’s business plan entails penetration in the retail market

Greece’s Regulatory Authority for Energy (RAE) has approved the entry of the Public Power Corporation (PPC) into the natural gas market, granting the company a 20-year permit.



With this permit, the PPC acquires the right to sell natural gas to its clients who choose it.



It can also provide natural gas through a Transportation System or a Distribution Network, but also independently of such a system or network.



PPC’s business plan entails penetration in the retail market, through the sale of a combination of energy products (electric energy and natural gas), just as alternative energy providers already do, as well as offering compressed and liquefied natural gas, for areas that are not close to networks and to islands.