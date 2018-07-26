Desperation and mourning as relatives identify wildfire victims A total of 30 corpses have been identified out of a total of 83, which is the death toll until now

Scenes of mourning and utter desperation prevailed today at the University of Athens’ Coroner’s Service, where the remains of the victims of the deadly wildfire in Eastern Attica have been taken.





Relatives of the victims have begun visiting the morgue in Goudi, where the process of identifying the dead and missing persons is underway. In many cases, it is not only the relatives that are devastated by the horror, but also the coroners.





A total of 30 corpses have been identified out of a total of 83, which is the death toll until now.





Following the identification procedure’s completion, one will be able to draft an official list of missing persons, which unofficially now stands at over 100 persons.





Relatives of the victims can visit the morgue between 8:00am and 20:00pm on 26-27 July, in order to be informed of the procedures for identifying the victims, and to provide the necessary information to facilitate authorities.





Already, at the morgue at Schisto, the first stage of the identification process is underway. That is the collection of genetic material from the corpses, which will be matched with DNA samples provided by relatives.





Coroners and member of the Athens Dental School are working night and day in order to complete their difficult task as swiftly as possible.





The Fire Service has provided psychologists at both the Schisto and Goudi morgues to offer psychological support to those who have lost their loved ones in the wildfires in Rafina, Mati, Neo Voutza, and adjacent areas.