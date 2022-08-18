Enterprise turnover increased in June

The turnover of the entrepreneurial sector increased by 39.3% in the second quarter of 2022 compared to the corresponding period of 2021, while in the month of June on an annual basis it increased by 45.1%.

This results from Hellenic Statistical Authority-ELSTAT data, according to which the turnover of the accommodation and food service industry soared both in June and overall in the second quarter of 2022 on an annual basis.

Concerning the enterprises and the activities of the economy as a whole, the turnover in the second quarter 2022 amounted to 111,266,580 thousand euro, recording an increase of 39.3% in comparison with the second quarter 2021, when the respective turnover was 79,861,578 thousand euro. The biggest increase in turnover in the second quarter 2022 compared with the second

quarter 2021 was recorded from the enterprises of the section Accommodation and Food Service Activities, per 128.8%. The smallest increase in turnover in the second quarter 2022 compared with the second quarter 2021 was recorded from the enterprises of the section Information and Communication, per 14.4%, while the biggest decrease was recorded from the enterprises of the section Human Health and Social Work Activities, per 4.2%.

For the enterprises of the economy as a whole, obliged to double-entry accounting bookkeeping, for which data are available on a monthly basis, the turnover in June 2022 amounted to 34,318,526 thousand euro, recording an increase of 45.1% in comparison with June 2021, when the respective turnover was 23,652,264 thousand euro. The biggest increase in turnover in

June 2022 compared with June 2021 was recorded from the enterprises of the section Accommodation and Food Service Activities, per 141.4%. The smallest increase in turnover in June 2022 compared with June 2021 was recorded from the enterprises of the section Mining and Quarrying, per 0.5%, while the biggest decrease was recorded from the enterprises of the section Human Health and Social Work Activities, per 31.5%