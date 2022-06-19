‘Power Pass’ applications surpass 75,000 in less than a day since platform opened

The number of applications submitted to the online ‘Power Pass’ platform surpassed 75,000 since it opened on Friday evening.

In ‘Power Pass’ people apply for rebates of additional charges made in their electricity bills.

These rebates can range from 18 to 600 euros, and will be given for bills issued between December 1, 2021 and May 31, 2022.

The platform will be open until June 30 and the funds returned will be paid into the beneficiaries’ bank account by July 15.