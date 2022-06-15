Containers in the Eleonas Refugee Accommodation Structure consumed in fire

One child was injured in the fire, while 18 firefighters fought the blaze
Containers in the Eleonas Refugee Accommodation Structure consumed in fire | tovima.gr

A fire broke out on Wednesday morning at the refugee accommodation structure in Eleonas, while according to information from the Fire Brigade, about 5 domicile containers caught fire.

A 12-year old Afghan child was injured in the fire and was taken to hospital, while 18 firefighters fought the blaze.

Γαϊτανάκι προκλήσεων από Ακάρ και Μπαχτσελί για αποστατιωτικοποίηση και ΑΟΖ

At this point, 1,185 refugees remain in the refugee accommodation structure, who are not entitled to food or cash as are given to asylum seekers.

It is also reminded that the Municipality of Athens has stated its intention to close down the “Eleonas”, which has been operating since 2015, by the end of the year.

The Ministry of Immigration intends to transfer the asylum seekers to another structure, however there is no provision for those already recognized as refugees, who according to the legislation should be able to survive on their own. However, Mr. Bakoyannis had stated that the municipality is able to implement a plan to create a transitional structure for hosting homeless refugees with a capacity of 300-400 people.

Το αντάρτικο των Ουκρανών και ο γρίφος με τα σιτηρά
Ακολουθήστε στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, από
Δείτε επίσης
100 Χρονια
Must Read
  • Πόλεμος: Αλλάζει αφήγημα η Δύση για την Ουκρανία;
  • Διευθυντής της Hurriyet: «Έκτρωμα να ανήκει το Καστελόριζο στην Ελλάδα»
  • Internet Explorer: Τέλος εποχής για τον browser της Microsoft
  • Επανεξετάζοντας τις εφοδιαστικές αλυσίδες
  • Οι πρωταθλητές των θαλασσών και το ταξίδι της πράσινης ναυτιλίας
  • Δείτε πώς εμφανίστηκε στο δικαστήριο ο νεοναζί της Χρυσής Αυγής Γιάννης Λαγός [εικόνα]
    • International
    100 Χρονια
    ΒΗΜΑτοδότης
    Σίβυλλα
    • Το gathering στο «Olivia O» Πληροφορούμαι τα καλύτερα γύρω από τη συλλογή έργων τέχνης του εφοπλιστή Γιώργου Οικονόμου, ο οποίος ήταν ο οικοδεσπότης με... ΣΙΒΥΛΛΑ |
    Helios Kiosk