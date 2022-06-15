Containers in the Eleonas Refugee Accommodation Structure consumed in fire

A fire broke out on Wednesday morning at the refugee accommodation structure in Eleonas, while according to information from the Fire Brigade, about 5 domicile containers caught fire.

A 12-year old Afghan child was injured in the fire and was taken to hospital, while 18 firefighters fought the blaze.

At this point, 1,185 refugees remain in the refugee accommodation structure, who are not entitled to food or cash as are given to asylum seekers.

It is also reminded that the Municipality of Athens has stated its intention to close down the “Eleonas”, which has been operating since 2015, by the end of the year.

The Ministry of Immigration intends to transfer the asylum seekers to another structure, however there is no provision for those already recognized as refugees, who according to the legislation should be able to survive on their own. However, Mr. Bakoyannis had stated that the municipality is able to implement a plan to create a transitional structure for hosting homeless refugees with a capacity of 300-400 people.