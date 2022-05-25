Greek DM: Immediate start of process to acquire US-made F-35s

Greece’s defense minister on Tuesday announced that the process to acquire a squadron of F-35s for the Hellenic Air Force will begin immediately.

DM Nikos Panagiotopoulos made the statement after meeting earlier in the day with executives of the Joint Strike Fighter Program Office, contacts which were also attended by the new US ambassador to Greece, George Tsunis.

Participants at the meeting underlined that Greece’s acquisition of the fifth-generation fighter plane reflects the high strategic level of Greece-US defense ties.