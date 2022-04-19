Piraeus Chamber of Commerce & Industry: Piraeus on track for development

The course of the market during the first quarter of the year, the energy crisis, exacerbated by the war in Ukraine, rising product prices and disruption in the supply chain, were among issues raised and discussed by the members of the Board of the Piraeus Chamber of Commerce & Industry. The meeting was attended by the President of GAIAOSE, Mr. Konstantinos Kessentes.

Concerning the logistics disruption, concerns were raised about the effects of Shanghai’s hard lockdown on port operations and, consequently, on disturbance of freight flows, which, combined with energy and high transit costs, create an explosive mix that affects inflation trends plaguing Europe’s economy.

In particular, it was pointed out that part of the port of Piraeus is entering a phase of strikes that, once again, takes by surprise commerce during a difficult economic time for trade.

On the occasion of the presence of the President of GAIAOSE in the Board meeting, there was a discussion on projects that had seen come to light regarding the utilization by GAIAOSE of assets located in Piraeus

The President, Vassilis Korkidis, stressed that the Chamber has submitted positions and proposals on projects under discussion, with a view to balanced development and ensuring the competition rules that govern the Piraeus business.

For his part, the President of GAIAOSE, Konstantinos Kesentes, informed the Council about the latest developments regarding the development of the freight center of the concession of Thriasio Pedio and the importance it assumes for logistics and logistics. K. Kessentes also referred to the development plans of an existing OSE station in Piraeus for the development of a multi-space venue, which could house commercial – and not only – activities, in combination with the use of space near the station for parking cars, and buildings in the area of ​​Lefka in Piraeus, as well as for the development of a multi-space with cultural uses.

There was also a discussion on the problems in the execution of Public Procurement and force majeure, but also on the plans for the submarine link of Perama – Salamina, where the concerns were expressed about the effects on the consortium of passengers – vehicle ferries and not only. On the occasion of the Easter holidays the chamber president, V. Korkidis, wished for peace to prevail and the war to end soon