Tzanakis: “We should not discuss yet the administration of a 4th shot to the general population”

The Professor of Pulmonology of the University of Crete, Mr Nikos Tzanakis, spoke about the course of the COVID-19 pandemic in Greece, the high number of cases and the increased number of deaths.

As he said, the number of cases has increased, but the numbers of hospitalizations and intubations remain stable, while he also added that, today, the deaths, compared to the previous period, when, in early February, they surpassed the number of 100 per day, have fallen to 45 on average per day.

However, he noted that, despite the mildness of the disease, we have more than 20,000 cases per day and, as he said, most of the deaths are mainly occurring among the unvaccinated or the partially vaccinated ones.

Regarding the de-escalation of the coronavirus cases, Mr Tzanakis stressed, among other things, that everyone should be vaccinated with the third dose. Vulnerable groups should also be vaccinated with a 4th dose. He noted, however, that the administration of a 4th shot to the general population is not decided yet.

At the same time, he underlined that the State should ensure antiviral treatment for those who need it, while he also referred to the new formulation of Pfizer which is a combination of monoclonal antibodies, which will help in the treatment of Covid-19.