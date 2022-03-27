Tzanakis: “We should not discuss yet the administration of a 4th shot to the general population”

A lot of Covid cases are recorded on a daily basis, but the numbers of hospitalizations and intubations remain stable
Tzanakis: “We should not discuss yet the administration of a 4th shot to the general population” | tovima.gr

The Professor of Pulmonology of the University of Crete, Mr Nikos Tzanakis, spoke about the course of the COVID-19 pandemic in Greece, the high number of cases and the increased number of deaths.

As he said, the number of cases has increased, but the numbers of hospitalizations and intubations remain stable, while he also added that, today, the deaths, compared to the previous period, when, in early February, they surpassed the number of 100 per day, have fallen to 45 on average per day.

Αττική Οδός: 12 μεγάλοι παίκτες στην κούρσα της παραχώρησης Μεγάλοι παίκτες και funds την βάζουν στο στόχαστρο

However, he noted that, despite the mildness of the disease, we have more than 20,000 cases per day and, as he said, most of the deaths are mainly occurring among the unvaccinated or the partially vaccinated ones.

ingr

Regarding the de-escalation of the coronavirus cases, Mr Tzanakis stressed, among other things, that everyone should be vaccinated with the third dose. Vulnerable groups should also be vaccinated with a 4th dose. He noted, however, that the administration of a 4th shot to the general population is not decided yet.

At the same time, he underlined that the State should ensure antiviral treatment for those who need it, while he also referred to the new formulation of Pfizer which is a combination of monoclonal antibodies, which will help in the treatment of Covid-19.

Εμβόλια: Τι μάθαμε από την πανδημία – Τι θα μας φέρουν στο άμεσο μέλλον
Ακολουθήστε στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, από
O Κόσμος που Αλλάζει
Παλαιό Χρηματιστήριο / Σοφοκλέους
29-30 Μαρτίου
OT FORUM OT Forum: Ο Κόσμος που Αλλάζει
OT FORUM OT Forum: NFTs, blockchain και crypto – Η νέα «ορολογία» του πολέμου
OT FORUM OT Forum: Ο ρόλος των τραπεζικών καταστημάτων στη νέα εποχή
OT FORUM OT Forum: Φέτος είναι η χρονιά των μεγάλων έργων υποδομών
  • «Αποθηκεύστε χάπια ιωδίου και προστατευτικές στολές»
  • Ουκρανία: Η γυναίκα που έγινε σύμβολο σε μία συγκλονιστική συνέντευξη – Πώς κατάφερε να διαφύγει
  • Οι αυξανόμενες τιμές του πετρελαίου θα μπορούσαν να πυροδοτήσουν μια παγκόσμια ύφεση
  • Τουρκία: Ο νέος «παράδεισος» των Ρώσων Ολιγαρχών και τα 12 μίλια
  • Ουκρανία: Εικόνες φρίκης μετά από βομβαρδισμούς νότια και δυτικά του Κιέβου – Καταστράφηκε εκκλησία
  • Πόλεμος στην Ουκρανία: Τρία σενάρια για το τέλος του
    • International
    ΒΗΜΑτοδότης
    Σίβυλλα
    Helios Kiosk