Hoteliers of Rhodes: Increases of at least 10% in the contracts of 2023

Increases of at least 10% in the contracts of 2023 with tour operators and the reduction of the early booking discounts, were decided by the hoteliers of Rhodes, in an Extraordinary General Meeting held by the Association of Hoteliers of Rhodes in the afternoon of Friday, March 11, 2022.

The hoteliers expressed their deep concern about the price increases (raw materials, electricity, fuel, supplies) which make the operating costs soar to such an extent that, if they do not decrease, they will make the operation of the Hotel units, during this year, loss-making. This will happen due to the fact that the sales prices were determined, during the last year, by contracts that have already been agreed and in no way could they predict the current situation.

After all these problems during the seasons of 2020 and 2021, due to the pandemic and unfortunately, as everything indicates, the loss-making season of 2022, the Members expressed their views and unanimously agreed, as stated in a relevant announcement, on their pricing policy for the following year. As stressed, it is of high importance the at least 10% increase to consist a red line in the negotiations with the tour operators, for the year of 2023. It should be also added that the the contracting period for the new year is beginning during this period of time. It was also evident that the reduction of the early booking discounts is a logical follow-up of the huge reduction in the amount of advance payment by the tour operators.

Βookings from Eastern Europe

Regarding the pre-bookings for 2022, it was found out that, apart from the booking cancellations by the Russian and the Ukrainian travelers, reservations from tourists from Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, and Hungary, are beginning to fall short.