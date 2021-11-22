Heavy weather report – Where the storms will “hit” in the next hours

The weather will worsen over the next hours, today Monday (22-11-2021) and from the west with the main characteristics being heavy rains and thunderstorms, which will be accompanied locally by hail.

More detail:

1. Today Monday (22-11-2021) heavy rains and thunderstorms will affect the Ionian Islands and gradually Epirus, western Sterea and western Peloponnese.

2. Tomorrow Tuesday (23-11-2021) the heavy rains and thunderstorms will continue at intervals in the aforementioned areas and will reach, from the early morning hours eastern Macedonia, Thrace, the islands of the northern and eastern Aegean and after noon it will affect the Dodecanese. From the afternoon the strong phenomena in the west will weaken, but will temporarily affect eastern Thessaly, the Sporades, Evia, the eastern Peloponnese, the Cyclades and probably, at night, Attica.

3. On Wednesday (24-11-2021) the intense phenomena will continue in eastern Thessaly, the Sporades, Evia, the islands of the northern and eastern Aegean and the Dodecanese, but will quickly weaken.

3. According to the latest forecast data, the weather in the country will show a new deterioration on Friday (26-11-2021).