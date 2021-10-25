Weak quake, 2.9R, nevertheless felt throughout greater Athens due to its shallow depth

A weak, 2.9 on the Richter scale, earthquake nevertheless was particularly felt in the greater Athens area on Monday afternoon.

According to the head of the Earthquake Planning & Protection Organization (OASP), Prof. Efthymios Lekkas, the tremor was noticeable because of its shallow depth and the fact that its epicenter was in the populated Maroussi district of north Athens, and essentially next to the Athens Olympic Complex’s northern side (OAKA).