Weak quake, 2.9R, nevertheless felt throughout greater Athens due to its shallow depth

According to the head of the Earthquake Planning & Protection Organization, the tremor was noticeable because of its shallow depth and the fact that its epicenter was in the populated Maroussi district of north Athens
Weak quake, 2.9R, nevertheless felt throughout greater Athens due to its shallow depth | tovima.gr

A weak, 2.9 on the Richter scale, earthquake nevertheless was particularly felt in the greater Athens area on Monday afternoon.

According to the head of the Earthquake Planning & Protection Organization (OASP), Prof. Efthymios Lekkas, the tremor was noticeable because of its shallow depth and the fact that its epicenter was in the populated Maroussi district of north Athens, and essentially next to the Athens Olympic Complex’s northern side (OAKA).

Όλα για τους νέους – Ολοήμερα σχολεία και παρεμβάσεις για φθηνή στέγη
Η Ελλάδα παραμένει παράδειγμα για την ευρωατλαντική ολοκλήρωση των Δυτικών Βαλκανίων
Ακολουθήστε στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, από
  • Φώφη Γεννηματά – Στιγμές της πορείας της μέσα από «ΤΑ ΝΕΑ»
  • Εξοπλισμοί - «Κλειδώνει» η απόκτηση και των 4 κορβετών
  • Fortune: Η Ελλάδα, το νέο hotspot του Hollywood
  • Τα 10 πιο επικίνδυνα αεροδρόμια του κόσμου [Photo/Video]
  • Πέραμα – Aνατροπή για τον 20χρονο νεκρό – «Δεν οδηγούσε εκείνος», ισχυρίζεται η δικηγόρος του 16χρονου τραυματία
  • Ηλεκτρικό ρεύμα – Έκρηξη έως 170% στα τιμολόγια – «Βροχή» καταγγελιών
    • International
    ΒΗΜΑτοδότης
    Σίβυλλα
    Helios Kiosk