Mitsotakis in Marseilles for summit on Med biodiversity, viable development

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis travelled to Marseilles on Friday for a mini summit hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron on biodiversity in the Mediterranean, a gathering also attended by ECB Managing Director Christine Lagarde and Hollywood star Harrison Ford, in his capacity as the vice-president of the group Conservation International.

The conference, officially organized by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, and entitled “Mediterranean: A Model Sea by 2030”, is an initiative of, and coordinated by, the French foreign ministry.

An action plan calls for specific initiatives and activities, with deadlines and qualitative targets, for achieving a more viable development in the Mediterranean basin by 2030.

Participant countries, besides France, include Greece, Italy, Spain, Morocco, Egypt, Tunisia and Algeria, while participating organizations include UNEP-MAP, UfM, the Conference of Peripheral Maritime Regions (CPMR), the General Fisheries Commission for the Mediterranean (GFCM), and the European Commission via the Directorate-General for Maritime Affairs and Fisheries.