4 binding offers submitted for minority stake in Greece’s nat’l power distribution operator

Public Power Corp. (PPC) on Friday announced that four binding financial bids have been submitted for the sale of 49 percent of the share capital of the Hellenic Electricity Distribution Network Operator S.A.

The binding offers were submitted by CVC Capital Partners Group; First Sentier Investors Group; KKR Group, and, Macquarie Group, during the second phase of a tender process.

An inspection of the technical portion of the offers is now pending by PPC’s relevant services, with the financial portion to be opened afterwards.