4 binding offers submitted for minority stake in Greece’s nat’l power distribution operator

An inspection of the technical portion of the offers is now pending by PPC’s relevant services
4 binding offers submitted for minority stake in Greece’s nat’l power distribution operator | tovima.gr

Public Power Corp. (PPC) on Friday announced that four binding financial bids have been submitted for the sale of 49 percent of the share capital of the Hellenic Electricity Distribution Network Operator S.A.

The binding offers were submitted by CVC Capital Partners Group; First Sentier Investors Group; KKR Group, and, Macquarie Group, during the second phase of a tender process.

Άξιος εστί. Όταν οι σημαίες κυματίζουν μεσίστιες

An inspection of the technical portion of the offers is now pending by PPC’s relevant services, with the financial portion to be opened afterwards.

Φέτα με «πλαστό διαβατήριο» στις ξένες αγορές
Ακολουθήστε στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, από
  • Αποφυλακίζεται ο Πέτρος Φιλιππίδης; Η αλήθεια για την τύχη του γνωστού ηθοποιού
  • Μίκης Θεοδωράκης-Μάνος Χατζηδάκης – Όταν έγιναν ήρωες σε δίσκο του Καραγκιόζη
  • Πώς η Αφρική έγινε αθόρυβα το επίκεντρο της ισλαμιστικής απειλής
  • Επιστροφή στο γραφείο: Συνάδελφοι... ξένοι μεταξύ ξένων
  • Αντισταθμιστικά μέτρα στην ακρίβεια αναζητά η κυβέρνηση
  • Μητσοτάκης – Θα γίνει πρωταθλήτρια στην προστασία του περιβάλλοντος η Ελλάδα
    • International
    ΒΗΜΑτοδότης
    Σίβυλλα
    Helios Kiosk