Greece – Nightmare prediction for the intubated and the Covid cases in October

The professor of Health and Environmental Engineering, Demosthenis Sarigiannis, spoke about the course of Covis-19, while the prediction he made about the intubated and the cases in October is nightmarish.

“Pressure is expected on our health system in October”, the professor estimated about the course of the pandemic, speaking to the radio station Proto Programma (first program) 91.6 and 105.8 and to the journalist, Alfonso Vitalis. He stressed that during this period the number of hospital admissions is expected to reach 3,600 to 3,700, while the corresponding number of intubated in ICU will amount to 680.

As for the wall of immunity against Covid-19

As Demosthenis Sarigiannis stated, by the end of September the percentage of the general population that will be fully vaccinated could rise to 63% to 65%. “There is also natural immunity from people who have been sick and recovered in the range of 12 to 15%. “Combined, we can reach 78%, from October and we will be able to better manage the situation”, noted Mr. Sarigiannis.

What is to blame for the situation in Crete

Regarding the situation in Crete where special restrictive measures are in force in Heraklion, Chania and Rethymno, due to the high epidemiological burden based on the positivity index, the cases and the hospitalizations, the professor said that the situation is difficult as the island raises high concerns.

He attributed the epidemiological burden of Crete to the Delta mutation, which spread to the island much faster than other any other area, to the relaxation of protective measures and to the low vaccination rates, combined with the increased tourist flows.

“We eased the very strict measures, but we had to be more prudent. It takes a little common sense to understand that when you are on the cobbled street on an island with a lot of people you have to wear your mask”, he said characteristically.

Concerning the pandemic in Attica

As for Attica, Mr. Sarigiannis pointed out that the epidemiological burden is on a declining path, albeit at a low rate, as many residents have not yet returned from vacation. He also mentioned that the atmospheric pollution from the fires also played a major role, as “we did not go out from our homes for a while”. “This, of course, will change in the near future”, he added.